Monero (XMR) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Monero has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and approximately $702.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $385.65 or 0.00713075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003882 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 319.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,895,928 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

