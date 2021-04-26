Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.