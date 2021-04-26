Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE COMP opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

