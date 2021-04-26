Morgan Stanley Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $58.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $81,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.