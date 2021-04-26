Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $27.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit