Morgan Stanley Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of DMB opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

