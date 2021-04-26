Morgan Stanley Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

