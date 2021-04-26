Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

