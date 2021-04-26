Morgan Stanley Purchases 139,579 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Bank OZK worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

