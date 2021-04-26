Morgan Stanley Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

