Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $89.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

