Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NRDBY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.