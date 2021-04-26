Morgan Stanley Takes $7.74 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 602,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

