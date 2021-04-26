Morgan Stanley Takes $7.74 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000.

Shares of RADI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

