Morgan Stanley Takes $7.74 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000.

Shares of RADI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

