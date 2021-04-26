MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of MP stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

