mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $414,740.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,678.38 or 1.00165161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002748 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

