Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,628 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.33% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,167,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $52.38.

