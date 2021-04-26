Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
Shares of NBR traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 127,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,022. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
