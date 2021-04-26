Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBR traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 127,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,022. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

