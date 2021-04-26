Namecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,927.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $30,927.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $829.20 or 0.01557096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00480604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.