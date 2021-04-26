Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $34.39 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $94.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

