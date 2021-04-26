Nathan D. Goldman Sells 36,254 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,116. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.