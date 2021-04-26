National Bank Financial Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$106.75.

TSE:AEM opened at C$82.47 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$20.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,627,626.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

