National Bank Financial Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Earnings History and Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

