NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of NCR worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

NCR stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

