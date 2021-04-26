Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

