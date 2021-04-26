Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.
COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
