Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Neogen worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

