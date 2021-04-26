Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.70

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.70 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 91308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Get Neogen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Neogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.