Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nephros will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Nephros by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NEPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

