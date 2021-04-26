Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Critical Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nephros and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85%

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nephros and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 7.51 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.33 Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.34 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.88

Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Nephros on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

