Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit