Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

