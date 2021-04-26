Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

