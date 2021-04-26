New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

