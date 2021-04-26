New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $72,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $121.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

