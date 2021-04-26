New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $60.58 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $60,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 33.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 89.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

