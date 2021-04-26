New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,696 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $90,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

