New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 48,476 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $65,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.