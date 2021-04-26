Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 28,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.