Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.46. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

