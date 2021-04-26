NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 781 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,493 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

