NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.