NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

