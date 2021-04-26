NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 88,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

