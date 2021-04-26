NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 4,274 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 192,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

