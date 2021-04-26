NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 117 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 168,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15.0% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.