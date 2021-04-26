NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 80,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.