NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

