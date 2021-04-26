NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit