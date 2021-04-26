Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

