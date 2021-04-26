Norges Bank Invests $10.97 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

