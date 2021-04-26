Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Compass Diversified by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

