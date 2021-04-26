Northern Trust Corp Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Dorchester Minerals worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $14.62 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $507.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

